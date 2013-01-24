By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8031B
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6161.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M1097A
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6162.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8033A
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6163.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Loudspeaker and speed point holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90
Loudspeaker and speed point holders
ITD part no. TS 6164.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 1 kg / 2.2 lbs)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.