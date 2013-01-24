MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

Keresőkifejezés
The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it lets you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
Consistency across workflows
Comparable image quality
Compatibility through collaboration
Philips Radiation Oncology Solutions
Philips offers a proven portfolio of dedicated radiotherapy solutions that span diagnostic imaging to treatment planning. By integrating tools, systems, and software, we help you to improve patient care, accelerate time to treatment, enhance patient satisfaction, while maximizing the value of your investment.
