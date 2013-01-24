Respironics PerformaTrak

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.
Dual-density forehead
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Optional sealing pads minimize
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
CapStrap simplifies mask
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
The optional CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.
Grab tabs
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.
Swivel clips
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.
Low-cost replacement headgear
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.