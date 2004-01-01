We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Distributor: SARL Aktouf Legal Address:Lot belbouab,section 145,Ilot83 Bordj Bou Arreridj Zip Code: 34000 City: Bordj Bou Arreridj Phone: 00213 21 69 22 88 Country: Algeria Email: y.aktouf@aktoufmedical.com Distributor: Industries Medico-Chirurgicales S.A.R.L | IMC Legal Address:Voie A, BP26, Zone industrielle de Rouiba, Rouiba, Algérie Zip Code:16017 City: Rouiba Country: Algeria Phone: +213 23 85 01 44, Ext 1102 Fax: +213 23 85 01 49 Email: zouhir.allam@imc-dz.com Website: www.imc.dz
Distributor: SARL Aktouf
Legal Address:Lot belbouab,section 145,Ilot83 Bordj Bou Arreridj
Zip Code: 34000
City: Bordj Bou Arreridj
Phone: 00213 21 69 22 88
Country: Algeria
Email: y.aktouf@aktoufmedical.com
Distributor: Industries Medico-Chirurgicales S.A.R.L | IMC
Legal Address:Voie A, BP26, Zone industrielle de Rouiba, Rouiba, Algérie
Zip Code:16017
City: Rouiba
Country: Algeria
Phone: +213 23 85 01 44, Ext 1102
Fax: +213 23 85 01 49
Email: zouhir.allam@imc-dz.com
Website: www.imc.dz
Distributor: Mali Plus Legal Address20 rue Nezzar Kbaili City: Alger Country: Algeria Phone: +213 (0) 21 78 27 13 / +213 (0) 21 78 14 72 Fax: +213 (0) 21 78 27 13 / +213 (0) 21 78 14 72 Email: mp-pharma@maliplusdz.com
Distributor: Mali Plus
Legal Address20 rue Nezzar Kbaili
City: Alger
Country: Algeria
Phone: +213 (0) 21 78 27 13 / +213 (0) 21 78 14 72
Fax: +213 (0) 21 78 27 13 / +213 (0) 21 78 14 72
Email: mp-pharma@maliplusdz.com
Distributor: Hemoangola Lda Legal Address:Rua Kwamme Nkrumah, 205, Bairro do Maculusso – Sagrada Família, NIF 540 112 4406 City: Município da Ingombota, Luanda Country: Angola Phone: M + 244 936 380 003 Website: https://hemoangola.pt Distributor: Promed Account Name: Philips East Africa
Address: Belas Business Park, Edifício Cabinda, Escritório 304
City: Luanda
Country: AngolaTel: +244-946-14-60-50
Contact: Helder Matos
Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com
Website: https://www.promed-int.com/about-us/yapama/
Distributor: Hemoangola Lda
Legal Address:Rua Kwamme Nkrumah, 205, Bairro do Maculusso – Sagrada Família, NIF 540 112 4406
City: Município da Ingombota, Luanda
Country: Angola
Phone: M + 244 936 380 003
Website: https://hemoangola.pt
Distributor: Promed
Account Name: Philips East Africa
Distributor:Perino Lda Legal Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista Zip Code: 2735-307 City: Cacém Country: Portugal Phone: +351 214 155 213 Fax: +351 214 155 209 Email: geral@thl.pt Website: https://www.thl.pt/
Distributor:Perino Lda
Legal Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista
Zip Code: 2735-307
City: Cacém
Country: Portugal
Phone: +351 214 155 213 Fax: +351 214 155 209
Email: geral@thl.pt
Website: https://www.thl.pt/
Distributor: BEREC SARL Address: Carré /343 Ayélawadjè City: Cotonou Country: Benin Email: berecmedical@yahoo.fr/ berecmedical@hotmail.fr Patient Care and Monitoring System Emergency Care Hospital Respiratory Care
Distributor: BEREC SARL
Address: Carré /343 Ayélawadjè
City: Cotonou
Country: Benin
Email: berecmedical@yahoo.fr/ berecmedical@hotmail.fr
Patient Care and Monitoring System
Emergency Care
Hospital Respiratory Care
Distributor: Intermedic Cote d' Ivoire Legal Address: Lot 311, Quartier ENA, 2 Plateaux Zip Code: Not Applicable P.O.B: 01BP6444ABJ01 City: Abidjan Country: Cote D'ivoire Phone: +225 27 22 41 24 17/8/9 Mobile :+225 07 57 40 30 30 Email: CI@intermedic.com Website: www.intermedic.com
Distributor: Intermedic Cote d' Ivoire
Legal Address: Lot 311, Quartier ENA, 2 Plateaux
Zip Code: Not Applicable
P.O.B: 01BP6444ABJ01
City: Abidjan
Country: Cote D'ivoire
Phone: +225 27 22 41 24 17/8/9
Mobile :+225 07 57 40 30 30
Email: CI@intermedic.com
Website: www.intermedic.com
Distributor: FUTURE Health and Technologies ltd. Legal Address: Plot 1528 Kacyiru No 10, KG 567 Street City: Kigali PO Box: 746 Country: Rwanda Phone: +250 580068 Fax: +250 580082 Email: info@fh-t.com Website: www.fh-t.com
Distributor: FUTURE Health and Technologies ltd.
Legal Address: Plot 1528 Kacyiru No 10, KG 567 Street
City: Kigali
PO Box: 746
Country: Rwanda
Phone: +250 580068
Fax: +250 580082
Email: info@fh-t.com
Website: www.fh-t.com
Distributor: Intermedic Cameroon Legal Address: Quartier Bastos City: Yaoundé Country: Cameroon Phone: +961-3-450499 Email: joy.farah@intermedic.com Website: www.saturntrust.com
Distributor: Intermedic Cameroon
Legal Address: Quartier Bastos
City: Yaoundé
Country: Cameroon
Phone: +961-3-450499
Email: joy.farah@intermedic.com
Website: www.saturntrust.com
Distributor: Perino, Lda Legal Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista Zip Code: 2735-307 City: Cacém Country: Portugal Phone: +351 214 155 213 Fax: +351 214 155 209 Email: geral@thl.pt Website: https://www.thl.pt/
Cacém Park - Armazém 1,
EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista,
2735-307, Cacém
Portugal
Distributor: Perino, Lda
Legal Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista
Zip Code: 2735-307
City: Cacém
Country: Portugal
Phone: +351 214 155 213
Fax: +351 214 155 209
Email: geral@thl.pt
Website: https://www.thl.pt/
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir International Ltd. Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street City: Port-Louis Country: Mauritius Phone: +230 202 7700 Fax: +230 202 7701 Email: pcheung@ducray-lenoir.com
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir International Ltd.
Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street
City: Port-Louis
Country: Mauritius
Phone: +230 202 7700
Fax: +230 202 7701
Email: pcheung@ducray-lenoir.com
Distributor: Societe Generale d Equipement SARL SOGEQ Address: N° 248/B 3ème Rue Industriel, C/Limete City: Kinshasa Country: Democratic Republic of Congo Phone: +243811841841 Email: nchahin@sogecsarl.com
Distributor: Societe Generale d Equipement SARL SOGEQ
Address: N° 248/B 3ème Rue Industriel, C/Limete
City: Kinshasa
Country: Democratic Republic of Congo
Phone: +243811841841
Email: nchahin@sogecsarl.com
Distributor: Compagnie Africaine de Construction (CAC) Legal Address: Avenue Gallieni/Mpilla, Sise villa ex-usica City: Brazzaville Country: Republic of the Congo Phone: +242053417392 Email: patrick.balou@cac-congo.com
Distributor: Compagnie Africaine de Construction (CAC)
Legal Address: Avenue Gallieni/Mpilla, Sise villa ex-usica
City: Brazzaville
Country: Republic of the Congo
Phone: +242053417392
Email: patrick.balou@cac-congo.com
Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc City: Addis Ababa Country: Ethiopia Phone: +251911206316 Email: dawit.desalegn@memagi.com;
Address: 3rd Floor, 302 Rakan Building, Cape Verde Avenue, Bole
Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc
City: Addis Ababa
Country: Ethiopia
Phone: +251911206316
Email: dawit.desalegn@memagi.com;
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Egypt Distributor: H2A Medical solutions CO S.A.E | اتش تو اية للحلول الطبية Account Name: H2A Medical solutions CO S.A.E | اتش تو اية للحلول الطبية Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
City Stars -Capital 8 , FL.12
Nasr City Cairo
Egypt
Telephone: +2 02 24801450 231
Address: 8- ِAlmansouria-Alahram street - Giza -Egypt
City: Giza
PO Box: 686
Country: Egypt
Phone: +220233891470
F | +202 3605 41 35
E | madel@h2amedics.com
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Egypt
Distributor: H2A Medical solutions CO S.A.E | اتش تو اية للحلول الطبية
Account Name: H2A Medical solutions CO S.A.E | اتش تو اية للحلول الطبية
Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
Distributor: Alfa Healthcare
Address: 36 B1 Markaz Kahdmat 1st settlement New Cairo
City: Cairo
Country: Egypt
Tel : +202 2247 0911 - +202247 0912
Email: info.egypt@alfahealthcare.com
Website: https://eg.alfahealthcare.com/
Distributor: Alfa Healthcare
Distributor: VitalAir Egypt 25 Misr Helwan Agriculture Rd. (Elzeini Tower ) Maadi, Telephone: 202 27515312 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Cairo
Fax: 202 23589291
Email: Reham.Badrawy@Liguide.com
Contact Person: Reham Badrawy
Distributor: VitalAir Egypt
25 Misr Helwan Agriculture Rd. (Elzeini Tower ) Maadi,
Telephone: 202 27515312
Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Egyptian Group for Import & Export City: Cairo PO Box: 11799 Country: Egypt Phone: +20-2-22687712/3 Fax: +20-2-22687714 Email: asalah@egmed.com Website: http://www.egmed.com/ Patient Care and Monitoring System
Address: 11 Ebad El Rahman, Sheraton Heliopolis
Hospital Respiratory Care
Clinical Informatics Systems
Distributor: Egyptian Group for Import & Export
City: Cairo
PO Box: 11799
Country: Egypt
Phone: +20-2-22687712/3
Fax: +20-2-22687714
Email: asalah@egmed.com
Website: http://www.egmed.com/
Patient Care and Monitoring System
Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Address: 3rd Floor, 302 Rakan Building, Cape Verde Avenue, Bole
City: Addis Ababa
Country: Ethiopia
Phone: +251911206316
Email: dawit.desalegn@memagi.com; yosef.desta@memagi.com
Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc
Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc Address: 3rd Floor, 302 Rakan Building, Cape Verde Avenue, Bole
City: Addis Ababa
Country: Ethiopia
Phone: +251911206316
Email: dawit.desalegn@memagi.com; yosef.desta@memagi.com
Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc
Address: 3rd Floor, 302 Rakan Building, Cape Verde Avenue, Bole
Distributor: Perino, Lda Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista Zip Code: 2735-307 City: Cacém Country: Portugal Phone: +351 214 155 213 Fax: +351 214 155 209 Email: geral@thl.pt Website: https://www.thl.pt/
Distributor: Perino, Lda
Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista
Zip Code: 2735-307
City: Cacém
Country: Portugal
Phone: +351 214 155 213
Fax: +351 214 155 209
Email: geral@thl.pt
Website: https://www.thl.pt/
Distributor: GABON MEDICAL SERVICES Address: 3NZENG-AYONG (Dragage) 4896 City: Libreville Country: Gabon Phone: +24177 16 36 35 Email: m.obiang@gmslibreville.com
Distributor: GABON MEDICAL SERVICES
Address: 3NZENG-AYONG (Dragage) 4896
City: Libreville
Country: Gabon
Phone: +24177 16 36 35
Email: m.obiang@gmslibreville.com
Distributor: Advent International Limited Philips West Africa Legal Address: C244/14 Wawalane Dzorwulu City: Accra Country: Ghana Phone: +233248001822 Email: info@adventlimited.com Website: www.adventlimited.com
Distributor: Advent International Limited
Philips West Africa
Legal Address: C244/14 Wawalane Dzorwulu
City: Accra
Country: Ghana
Phone: +233248001822
Email: info@adventlimited.com
Website: www.adventlimited.com
Distributor: HealthTech Ghana Limited Address: Tesano Commercial Plaza, Abeka Road, Tesano City: Accra Country: Ghana Phone: +233 302 269 594 Email: office@healthtechghana.com Website: https://healthtechghana.com
info@healthtechghana.com
Distributor: HealthTech Ghana Limited
Address: Tesano Commercial Plaza, Abeka Road, Tesano
City: Accra
Country: Ghana
Phone: +233 302 269 594
Email: office@healthtechghana.com
Website: https://healthtechghana.com
Distributor: Philips West Africa Address: 2nd Floor BPAHeights, #11 Dodi Lane, Airport Residential Area City: Accra Country: Ghana Tel: +233242439406 Contact: Evelyn Lokko Email: evelyn.lokko@philips.com Website: https://healthtechghana.com
Distributor: Philips West Africa
Address: 2nd Floor BPAHeights, #11 Dodi Lane, Airport Residential Area
City: Accra
Country: Ghana
Tel: +233242439406
Contact: Evelyn Lokko
Email: evelyn.lokko@philips.com
Website: https://healthtechghana.com
Distributor: Philips East Africa Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern WingArgwings Kodhek Road City: Nairobi Country: Kenya Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886; Contact: John Ndeti Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com
Distributor: Philips East Africa
Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern WingArgwings Kodhek Road
City: Nairobi
Country: Kenya
Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886;
Contact: John Ndeti
Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com
Distributor: Angelica Medical Supplies Limited Legal Address: A3 Chemusian Apartment Hurlingham – Nairobi Zip Code: 00200 City: Nairobi PO Box: 50201 Nairobi Country: Kenya Phone: +233248001822 Email: info@adventlimited.com Website: www.adventlimited.com
Distributor: Angelica Medical Supplies Limited
Legal Address: A3 Chemusian Apartment Hurlingham – Nairobi
Zip Code: 00200
City: Nairobi
PO Box: 50201 Nairobi
Country: Kenya
Phone: +233248001822
Email: info@adventlimited.com
Website: www.adventlimited.com
Distributor: Philips SA (Pty) Ltd Address: Woodmead North Office Park, Philips Building,54 Maxwell Drive, Woodmead, Johannesburg City: Johannesburg Country: South Africa Tel (switchboard): +27 11 4715000 Contact: Romulen Pillay
Distributor: Philips SA (Pty) Ltd
Address: Woodmead North Office Park, Philips Building,54 Maxwell Drive, Woodmead, Johannesburg
City: Johannesburg
Country: South Africa
Tel (switchboard): +27 11 4715000
Contact: Romulen Pillay
Distributor: Assada Company for the Importation of Medical Equipment and Materials (ACMEM) Legal Address: 20 Jalal Biar Street (next to Embassy of the Netherlands), Dhara City: Tripoli PO Box: 4554 Country: Libya Phone: +218 21 721 0378/ 720 4181 Fax: +218 21 444 3759 Email: pms@acmem.eu Website: www.acmem.com
Distributor: Assada Company for the Importation of Medical Equipment and Materials (ACMEM)
Legal Address: 20 Jalal Biar Street (next to Embassy of the Netherlands), Dhara
City: Tripoli
PO Box: 4554
Country: Libya
Phone: +218 21 721 0378/ 720 4181
Fax: +218 21 444 3759
Email: pms@acmem.eu
Website: www.acmem.com
Distributor : Ducray Lenoir International Ltd. Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street City: Port-Louis Country: Mauritius Phone: +230 202 7700 Fax: +230 202 7701 Email: pcheung@ducray-lenoir.com
Distributor : Ducray Lenoir International Ltd.
Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street
City: Port-Louis
Country: Mauritius
Phone: +230 202 7700
Fax: +230 202 7701
Email: pcheung@ducray-lenoir.com
Distributor: Horizon Healthcare Biomedical Services Legal Address: Plot 14/50 Area 14 Off Presidential Way, P.O. Box 1604 City: Lilongwe Country: Malawi Phone: +265 99 930 5868 email: mwakasungulac@horizonhealth.co.zw
Distributor: Horizon Healthcare Biomedical Services
Legal Address: Plot 14/50 Area 14 Off Presidential Way,
P.O. Box 1604
City: Lilongwe
Country: Malawi
Phone: +265 99 930 5868
email: mwakasungulac@horizonhealth.co.zw
Distributor: MEDICAL GENERAL SYSTEMS Legal Address: Rue 329 Imm. Ramata KOITE Hamdallaye ACI 2000 City: Bamako Country: Mali Phone: +223 20232882 / +223 76518585 / +223 77722749 Email: gtoure@mgs-mali.com / sdiane@mgs-mali.com Website: www.mgs-mali.com
Distributor: MEDICAL GENERAL SYSTEMS
Legal Address: Rue 329 Imm. Ramata KOITE Hamdallaye ACI 2000
City: Bamako
Country: Mali
Phone: +223 20232882 / +223 76518585 / +223 77722749
Email: gtoure@mgs-mali.com / sdiane@mgs-mali.com
Website: www.mgs-mali.com
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd. Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street City: Port-Louis Country: Mauritius Phone: +230 202 7700 Fax: +230 202 7701 Email: dbetchoo@ducray-lenoir.com
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd.
Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street
City: Port-Louis
Country: Mauritius
Phone: +230 202 7700
Fax: +230 202 7701
Email: dbetchoo@ducray-lenoir.com
Distributor: Numelec Distributor: Numelec Maroc SARL Legal Address: 91, Rue Abou Alaa Zahr, Quartier des Hopitaux Zip Code: 20100 City: Casablanca Country: Morocco Phone: +212 22 86 58 20 /18 Fax: +212 22 86 5816 Email: numelecmaroc@gmail.com / gm.assist@numelecmaroc.ma Website: www.numelecmaroc.com
Distributor: Numelec
Distributor: Numelec Maroc SARL
Legal Address: 91, Rue Abou Alaa Zahr, Quartier des Hopitaux Zip Code: 20100
City: Casablanca
Country: Morocco
Phone: +212 22 86 58 20 /18
Fax: +212 22 86 5816
Email: numelecmaroc@gmail.com / gm.assist@numelecmaroc.ma
Website: www.numelecmaroc.com
Distributor: SCRIM SA. Legal Address: 22 Zankat Al Mariniyne City: Rabat Country: Morocco Phone: + 212 (0) 5 37 56 64 84 Fax: + 212 (0) 5 37 56 64 85 Email: scrim@scrim.ma Website: www.scrim.ma
Distributor: SCRIM SA.
Legal Address: 22 Zankat Al Mariniyne
City: Rabat
Country: Morocco
Phone: + 212 (0) 5 37 56 64 84
Fax: + 212 (0) 5 37 56 64 85
Email: scrim@scrim.ma
Website: www.scrim.ma
Distributor: Perino, Lda Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista Zip Code: 2735-307 City: Cacém Country: Portugal Phone: +351 214 155 213 Fax: +351 214 155 209 Email: geral@thl.pt Website: https://www.thl.pt/
Distributor: Perino, Lda
Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista
Zip Code: 2735-307
City: Cacém
Country: Portugal
Phone: +351 214 155 213
Fax: +351 214 155 209
Email: geral@thl.pt
Website: https://www.thl.pt/
Distributor: POSITRONICA S.A. Address: Socogim L'ilot 602 BIS Zip Code: 35004 City: Nouakchott Country: Mauritania Email: info@positronica.com Website: www.positronica.com
Distributor: POSITRONICA S.A.
Address: Socogim L'ilot 602 BIS
Zip Code: 35004
City: Nouakchott
Country: Mauritania
Email: info@positronica.com
Website: www.positronica.com
Distributor: Biodynamics (Pty) Ltd Legal Address: 10 Etienne Rousseau Street City: Windhoek PO Box: 2191 Country: Namibia Tel: 061 268 700/711 Email: info@biodynamics.com.na Website: www.biodynamics.com.na Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/BioDynamicsNA
Distributor: Biodynamics (Pty) Ltd
Legal Address: 10 Etienne Rousseau Street
City: Windhoek
PO Box: 2191
Country: Namibia
Tel: 061 268 700/711
Email: info@biodynamics.com.na
Website: www.biodynamics.com.na
Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/BioDynamicsNA
Distributor: PPC Limited Legal Address: 8 KOFO ABAYOMI STREET, VICTORIA ISLAND City: Lagos Country: Nigeria Phone: +234 (1) 2700230234 (1) 2700231234 (1)2700232234 (1).2700233 Fax: +234 (9) 3145081 Email: enquiries@ppcng.com Website: www.ppcng.com
Distributor: PPC Limited
Legal Address: 8 KOFO ABAYOMI STREET, VICTORIA ISLAND
City: Lagos
Country: Nigeria
Phone: +234 (1) 2700230234 (1) 2700231234 (1)2700232234 (1).2700233
Fax: +234 (9) 3145081
Email: enquiries@ppcng.com
Website: www.ppcng.com
Distributor: FUTURE Health and Technologies ltd. Legal Address: Plot 1528 Kacyiru No 10, KG 567 Street City: Kigali PO Box: 746 Country: Rwanda Phone: +250 580068 Fax: +250 580082 Email: info@fh-t.com Website: www.fh-t.com
Distributor: FUTURE Health and Technologies ltd.
Legal Address: Plot 1528 Kacyiru No 10, KG 567 Street
City: Kigali
PO Box: 746
Country: Rwanda
Phone: +250 580068
Fax: +250 580082
Email: info@fh-t.com
Website: www.fh-t.com
Distributor: Philips West Africa Address: 2nd Floor BPAHeights, #11 Dodi Lane, Airport Residential Area City: Accra Country: Ghana Tel: +233242439406 Contact: Evelyn Lokko Email: evelyn.lokko@philips.com
Distributor: Philips West Africa
Address: 2nd Floor BPAHeights, #11 Dodi Lane, Airport Residential Area
City: Accra
Country: Ghana
Tel: +233242439406
Contact: Evelyn Lokko
Email: evelyn.lokko@philips.com
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir International Ltd. Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street City: Port-Louis Country: Mauritius Phone: +230 202 7700 Fax: +230 202 7701 Email: pcheung@ducray-lenoir.com
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir International Ltd.
Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street
City: Port-Louis
Country: Mauritius
Phone: +230 202 7700
Fax: +230 202 7701
Email: pcheung@ducray-lenoir.com
Distributor: Philips West Africa Address: 2nd Floor BPAHeights, #11 Dodi Lane, Airport Residential Area City: Accra Country: Ghana Tel: +233242439406 Contact: Evelyn Lokko Email: evelyn.lokko@philips.com
Distributor: Philips West Africa
Address: 2nd Floor BPAHeights, #11 Dodi Lane, Airport Residential Area
City: Accra
Country: Ghana
Tel: +233242439406
Contact: Evelyn Lokko
Email: evelyn.lokko@philips.com
Distributor : Philips East Africa Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern WingArgwings Kodhek Road City: Nairobi Country: Kenya Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886; Contact: John Ndeti Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com
Distributor : Philips East Africa
Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern WingArgwings Kodhek Road
City: Nairobi
Country: Kenya
Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886;
Contact: John Ndeti
Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com
Distributor : Philips East Africa Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, City: Nairobi Country: Kenya Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886; Contact: John Ndeti Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com
Northern Wing
Argwings Kodhek Road
Distributor : Philips East Africa
Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor,
City: Nairobi
Country: Kenya
Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886;
Contact: John Ndeti
Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com
Philips SA (Pty) Ltd Address: Woodmead North Office Park, Philips Building,54 Maxwell Drive, Woodmead, Johannesburg City: Johannesburg Country: South Africa Tel (switchboard): +27 11 4715000 Contact: Romulen Pillay
Philips SA (Pty) Ltd
Address: Woodmead North Office Park, Philips Building,54 Maxwell Drive, Woodmead, Johannesburg
City: Johannesburg
Country: South Africa
Tel (switchboard): +27 11 4715000
Contact: Romulen Pillay
Distributor: East Cape X-Ray C.C Address 67 Mangold Street Newton Park Zip Code: 6055 City: Port Elizabeth Country: South Africa (Eastern Cape) Phone: 041 365 3208 Fax: 041 3655078 Email: gkeulder@eastcapexray.co.za Website: https://www.eastcapexray.com/
Distributor: East Cape X-Ray C.C Address
67 Mangold Street Newton Park
Zip Code: 6055
City: Port Elizabeth
Country: South Africa (Eastern Cape)
Phone: 041 365 3208
Fax: 041 3655078
Email: gkeulder@eastcapexray.co.za
Website: https://www.eastcapexray.com/
Distributor: Glenmed Address: 42 Clyde Avenue, Musgrave Zip Code: 4001 City: Durban PO Box: 1656, Westville 3630 Country: South Africa (KZN) Phone: +27 31 202 4115 Email: sales@glenmed.co.za Website: https://www.glenmedsolutions.com/
Distributor: Glenmed
Address: 42 Clyde Avenue, Musgrave
Zip Code: 4001
City: Durban
PO Box: 1656, Westville 3630
Country: South Africa (KZN)
Phone: +27 31 202 4115
Email: sales@glenmed.co.za
Website: https://www.glenmedsolutions.com/
Distributor: ELBARBARY HEALTHCARE LTD | البربري هيلث كير المحدودة Address Elbarbary Group HQ, 60 Street Branch PZU Branch City: Khartioum Country: Sudan Phone: +249 183 483998; +249 183 483952 Email: info@elbarbary.sd Website: http://medical.elbarbary.sd/
Distributor: ELBARBARY HEALTHCARE LTD | البربري هيلث كير المحدودة
Address Elbarbary Group HQ, 60 Street Branch PZU Branch
City: Khartioum
Country: Sudan
Phone: +249 183 483998; +249 183 483952
Email: info@elbarbary.sd
Website: http://medical.elbarbary.sd/
Distributor: Philips East Africa Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing City: Nairobi Country: Kenya Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886; Contact: John Ndeti Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com
Argwings Kodhek Road
Distributor: Philips East Africa
Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing
City: Nairobi
Country: Kenya
Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886;
Contact: John Ndeti
Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com
Distributor: Philips SA (Pty) Ltd Address: Woodmead North Office Park, Philips Building,54 Maxwell Drive, Woodmead, Johannesburg City: Johannesburg Country: South Africa Tel (switchboard): +27 11 4715000 Contact: Romulen Pillay
Distributor: Philips SA (Pty) Ltd
Address: Woodmead North Office Park, Philips Building,54 Maxwell Drive, Woodmead, Johannesburg
City: Johannesburg
Country: South Africa
Tel (switchboard): +27 11 4715000
Contact: Romulen Pillay
Distributor: Medical Systems SARL "Medisys" Legal Address: Rue 65 Sacré Coeur – VDN – Villa N° 9546 Dakar, Sénégal Zip Code: 15842 City: Dakar - Fann Country: Senegal Phone: +221 33 869 04 03 Fax: +221 33 869 03 39 Email: nchahin@medisys-africa.com
Distributor: Medical Systems SARL "Medisys"
Legal Address: Rue 65 Sacré Coeur – VDN – Villa N° 9546 Dakar, Sénégal
Zip Code: 15842
City: Dakar - Fann
Country: Senegal
Phone: +221 33 869 04 03
Fax: +221 33 869 03 39
Email: nchahin@medisys-africa.com
Distributor: Mokasi Medical Systems and Electronics Services Legal Address: 45/46 Chimara street, Palm Residency Building (opposite Ocean Road Hospital), Ground Floor City: Dar es Salaam PO Box: 1778 Country: Tanzania Telephone: +255 22 2924103, Mobile: +255 655764629 Fax: +255 22 2924106 E-mail: info@mokasi.co.tz Website: https://memagi.com/ Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Mokasi Medical Systems and Electronics Services
Legal Address: 45/46 Chimara street, Palm Residency Building (opposite Ocean Road Hospital), Ground Floor
City: Dar es Salaam
PO Box: 1778
Country: Tanzania
Telephone: +255 22 2924103,
Mobile: +255 655764629
Fax: +255 22 2924106
E-mail: info@mokasi.co.tz
Website: https://memagi.com/
Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Sciex Limited Address: 553 School Road, Off Senga Road Mikocheni City: Dar-es-Salaam Country: Tanzania Tel : +255 22 2701525/6 | +255 699 687772 | +255 677 687772 Email: info@sciexafrica.com, sales@sciexafrica.com, service@sciexafrica.com Website: https://www.sciexafrica.co.tz Contact: Mochael Tattos
Distributor: Sciex Limited
Address: 553 School Road, Off Senga Road Mikocheni
City: Dar-es-Salaam
Country: Tanzania
Tel : +255 22 2701525/6 | +255 699 687772 | +255 677 687772
Email: info@sciexafrica.com, sales@sciexafrica.com, service@sciexafrica.com
Website: https://www.sciexafrica.co.tz
Contact: Mochael Tattos
Distributor: SOCIETE TUNISIENNE D'INDUSTRIE ELECTRONIQUE & TELEVISION (STIET) Zip Code: 1073 City: Tunis Country: Tunisia Phone: +216 31 384 268 / + 216 31 384 287 Fax: +216 71 951238 Email: contact@stiet.com.tn
Legal Address: Immeuble Jamel, 15, Rue Borjine, Montplaisier
Distributor: SOCIETE TUNISIENNE D'INDUSTRIE ELECTRONIQUE & TELEVISION (STIET)
Zip Code: 1073
City: Tunis
Country: Tunisia
Phone: +216 31 384 268 / + 216 31 384 287
Fax: +216 71 951238
Email: contact@stiet.com.tn
Distributor: Peja Africa | Uganda Office Plot 30 Lumumba Avenue | Soliz Courts P.O. Box 10013 Kampala-UGANDA OfficeTel: Tel +256 414 236809 Email: peja@infocom.co.ug URL: www.peja.nl Your contact person: Edward Lukwago Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Peja Africa | Uganda Office
Plot 30 Lumumba Avenue | Soliz Courts
P.O. Box 10013
Kampala-UGANDA
OfficeTel: Tel +256 414 236809
Email: peja@infocom.co.ug
URL: www.peja.nl
Your contact person: Edward Lukwago
Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: AFRICORP HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS LIMITED Legal Address: PLOT L/2134/M/B/5, IBEX HILL Zip Code: 10101 City: Lusaka Country: Zambia Phone: +260953020081 Website: www.africorp-healthcare.com Email: avinash@africorp-healthcare.com
Distributor: AFRICORP HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS LIMITED
Legal Address: PLOT L/2134/M/B/5, IBEX HILL
Zip Code: 10101
City: Lusaka
Country: Zambia
Phone: +260953020081
Website: www.africorp-healthcare.com
Email: avinash@africorp-healthcare.com
Distributor: Horizon Healthcare Services (Pvt) Limited Legal Address: 4 Oswald Close Mt. Pleasant City: Harare Country: Zimbabwe Phone: +263772570531 Email: chibotak@horizonhealth.co.zw Website: www.horizonhealthservices.co.zw
Distributor: Horizon Healthcare Services (Pvt) Limited
Legal Address: 4 Oswald Close Mt. Pleasant
City: Harare
Country: Zimbabwe
Phone: +263772570531
Email: chibotak@horizonhealth.co.zw
Website: www.horizonhealthservices.co.zw
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.