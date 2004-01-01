Search terms

Contact Us

Contact Us - Our Customer Care Center

Lépjen kapcsolatba velünk
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

Distributors Africa

Philips Healthcare Contacts - Africa

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verdean Island

Comoros

Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea Equatorial

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Malta

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Nambia

Nigeria

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somali

South Africa

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Tunisia

Uganda

Western Sahara

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Distributors

 

Algeria

Distributor: SARL Aktouf

Legal Address:Lot belbouab,section 145,Ilot83 Bordj Bou Arreridj  

Zip Code: 34000 

City: Bordj Bou Arreridj 

Phone: 00213 21 69 22 88

Country: Algeria

Email: y.aktouf@aktoufmedical.com

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

 

 

Distributor: Industries Medico-Chirurgicales S.A.R.L | IMC

Legal Address:Voie A, BP26, Zone industrielle de Rouiba, Rouiba, Algérie 

Zip Code:16017 

City: Rouiba 

Country: Algeria 

Phone: +213 23 85 01 44, Ext 1102 

Fax: +213 23 85 01 49

Email: zouhir.allam@imc-dz.com 

Website: www.imc.dz

 

  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Distributor: Mali Plus

Legal Address20 rue Nezzar Kbaili  

City: Alger  

Country: Algeria 

Phone: +213 (0) 21 78 27 13 / +213 (0) 21 78 14 72

Fax: +213 (0) 21 78 27 13 / +213 (0) 21 78 14 72

Email: mp-pharma@maliplusdz.com

 

  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Clinical Informatics Systems

Back to top

Angola

Distributor: Hemoangola Lda

Legal Address:Rua Kwamme Nkrumah, 205, Bairro do Maculusso – Sagrada Família, NIF 540 112 4406

City: Município da Ingombota, Luanda 

Country: Angola 

Phone: M + 244 936 380 003 

Website: https://hemoangola.pt

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

 

Distributor: Promed

Account Name: Philips East Africa
Address: Belas Business Park, Edifício Cabinda, Escritório 304
City: Luanda
Country: AngolaTel: +244-946-14-60-50
Contact: Helder Matos
Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com
Website: https://www.promed-int.com/about-us/yapama/

Distributor:Perino Lda

Legal Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista

Zip Code: 2735-307 

City: Cacém 

Country: Portugal 

Phone: +351 214 155 213 Fax: +351 214 155 209 

Email: geral@thl.pt

Website: https://www.thl.pt/

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Benin

Distributor: BEREC SARL

Address: Carré /343 Ayélawadjè

City: Cotonou

Country: Benin

Email:  berecmedical@yahoo.fr/ berecmedical@hotmail.fr

 

Patient Care and Monitoring System

Emergency Care

Hospital Respiratory Care

Back to top

Burkina Faso

Distributor: Intermedic Cote d' Ivoire

Legal Address: Lot 311, Quartier ENA, 2 Plateaux  

Zip Code: Not Applicable

P.O.B: 01BP6444ABJ01 

City: Abidjan 

Country: Cote D'ivoire 

Phone: +225 27 22 41 24 17/8/9

Mobile :+225 07 57 40 30 30

Email: CI@intermedic.com

Website: www.intermedic.com

Back to top

Burundi

Distributor: FUTURE Health and Technologies ltd. 

Legal Address: Plot 1528 Kacyiru No 10, KG 567 Street

City: Kigali 

PO Box: 746 

Country: Rwanda 

Phone: +250 580068 

Fax: +250 580082 

Email: info@fh-t.com 

Website: www.fh-t.com

Back to top

Cameroon

Distributor: Intermedic Cameroon

Legal Address: Quartier Bastos 

City: Yaoundé 

Country: Cameroon

Phone: +961-3-450499

Email: joy.farah@intermedic.com

Website: www.saturntrust.com

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Cape Verdean Islands

Distributor: Perino, Lda

Legal Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista 

Zip Code: 2735-307 

City: Cacém 

Country: Portugal 

Phone: +351 214 155 213 

Fax: +351 214 155 209 

Email: geral@thl.pt 

Website: https://www.thl.pt/

Distributor: Perino, Lda
Cacém Park - Armazém 1,&nbsp;
EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista,
2735-307, Cacém
Portugal

Back to top

Comoros

Distributor: Ducray Lenoir International Ltd. 

Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street 

City: Port-Louis 

Country: Mauritius 

Phone: +230 202 7700 

Fax: +230 202 7701 

Email: pcheung@ducray-lenoir.com

Back to top

Democratic Repulic of Congo

Distributor: Societe Generale d Equipement SARL SOGEQ

Address: N° 248/B 3ème Rue Industriel, C/Limete

City: Kinshasa

Country: Democratic Republic of Congo

Phone: +243811841841

Email: nchahin@sogecsarl.com

Distributor: Compagnie Africaine de Construction (CAC) 

Legal Address: Avenue Gallieni/Mpilla, Sise villa ex-usica 

City: Brazzaville

Country: Republic of the Congo 

Phone: +242053417392

Email: patrick.balou@cac-congo.com

Back to top

Djibouti

Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc 
Address: 3rd Floor, 302 Rakan Building, Cape Verde Avenue, Bole

City: Addis Ababa 

Country: Ethiopia 

Phone: +251911206316

Email: dawit.desalegn@memagi.com;

yosef.desta@memagi.com

Back to top

Egypt

Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Egypt
City Stars -Capital 8 , FL.12
Nasr City Cairo
Egypt

Telephone: +2 02 24801450 231

 

Distributor: H2A Medical solutions CO S.A.E | اتش تو اية للحلول الطبية

 

Account Name: H2A Medical solutions CO S.A.E | اتش تو اية للحلول الطبية 
Address: 8- ِAlmansouria-Alahram street - Giza -Egypt  
City: Giza 
PO Box: 686 
Country: Egypt 
Phone: +220233891470
F  | +202 3605 41 35
E  |  madel@h2amedics.com

 

Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Distributor: Alfa Healthcare


Address: 36 B1 Markaz Kahdmat 1st settlement New Cairo
City: Cairo
Country: Egypt
Tel : +202 2247 0911 -  +202247 0912
Email:  info.egypt@alfahealthcare.com
Website: https://eg.alfahealthcare.com/

Distributor: VitalAir Egypt

25 Misr Helwan Agriculture Rd. (Elzeini Tower ) Maadi,
Cairo

 

Telephone: 202 27515312
Fax: 202 23589291
Email: Reham.Badrawy@Liguide.com
Contact Person: Reham Badrawy

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Home Healthcare Solutions

Distributor: Egyptian Group for Import & Export


Address: 11 Ebad El Rahman, Sheraton Heliopolis

City: Cairo 

PO Box: 11799 

Country: Egypt 

Phone: +20-2-22687712/3

 Fax: +20-2-22687714 

Email: asalah@egmed.com

Website: http://www.egmed.com/

 

Patient Care and Monitoring System
Hospital Respiratory Care
Clinical Informatics Systems

Back to top

Eritrea

Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc 
Address: 3rd Floor, 302 Rakan Building, Cape Verde Avenue, Bole 
City: Addis Ababa 
Country: Ethiopia 
Phone: +251911206316
Email: dawit.desalegn@memagi.com; yosef.desta@memagi.com

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Ethiopia

Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc 

Address: 3rd Floor, 302 Rakan Building, Cape Verde Avenue, Bole 
City: Addis Ababa 
Country: Ethiopia 
Phone: +251911206316
Email: dawit.desalegn@memagi.com; yosef.desta@memagi.com 

Back to top

Equatorial Guinea

Distributor: Perino, Lda

Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista

Zip Code: 2735-307

City: Cacém

Country: Portugal

Phone: +351 214 155 213

Fax: +351 214 155 209

Email: geral@thl.pt

Website: https://www.thl.pt/

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Gabon

Distributor: GABON MEDICAL SERVICES

Address: 3NZENG-AYONG (Dragage) 4896 

City: Libreville 

Country: Gabon

Phone: +24177 16 36 35

Email: m.obiang@gmslibreville.com

Back to top

Ghana

Distributor: Advent International Limited

Philips West Africa

Legal Address: C244/14 Wawalane Dzorwulu 

City: Accra

Country: Ghana 

Phone:  +233248001822

Email: info@adventlimited.com 

Website: www.adventlimited.com

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Distributor: HealthTech Ghana Limited

Address: Tesano Commercial Plaza, Abeka Road, Tesano

City: Accra

Country: Ghana

Phone: +233 302 269 594

Email: office@healthtechghana.com
info@healthtechghana.com

Website: https://healthtechghana.com

Distributor: Philips West Africa

Address:  2nd Floor BPAHeights, #11 Dodi Lane, Airport Residential Area

City: Accra

Country: Ghana

Tel: +233242439406

Contact: Evelyn Lokko

Email: evelyn.lokko@philips.com

Website: https://healthtechghana.com

Back to top

Kenya

Distributor: Philips East Africa

Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern WingArgwings Kodhek Road

City: Nairobi

Country: Kenya

Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886;

Contact: John Ndeti

Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com

Distributor: Angelica Medical Supplies Limited

Legal Address: A3 Chemusian Apartment Hurlingham – Nairobi 

Zip Code: 00200 

City: Nairobi 

PO Box: 50201 Nairobi 

Country: Kenya 

Phone: +233248001822

Email: info@adventlimited.com

Website: www.adventlimited.com

 

  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care

Back to top

Lesotho

Distributor: Philips SA (Pty) Ltd

Address: Woodmead North Office Park, Philips Building,54 Maxwell Drive, Woodmead, Johannesburg

City: Johannesburg

Country: South Africa

Tel (switchboard): +27 11 4715000

Contact: Romulen Pillay

Back to top

Libya

Distributor: Assada Company for the Importation of Medical Equipment and Materials (ACMEM)

Legal Address: 20 Jalal Biar Street (next to Embassy of the Netherlands), Dhara 

City: Tripoli 

PO Box: 4554 

Country: Libya 

Phone: +218 21 721 0378/ 720 4181

Fax: +218 21 444 3759 

Email: pms@acmem.eu

Website: www.acmem.com

Back to top

Madagascar

Distributor : Ducray Lenoir International Ltd. 

Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street 

City: Port-Louis 

Country: Mauritius 

Phone: +230 202 7700 

Fax: +230 202 7701 

Email: pcheung@ducray-lenoir.com

Back to top

Malawi

Distributor: Horizon Healthcare Biomedical Services

Legal Address: Plot 14/50  Area 14 Off Presidential Way,

P.O. Box 1604 

City: Lilongwe 

Country: Malawi 

Phone: +265 99 930 5868

email:  mwakasungulac@horizonhealth.co.zw

Back to top

Mali

Distributor: MEDICAL GENERAL SYSTEMS

Legal Address: Rue 329 Imm. Ramata KOITE Hamdallaye ACI 2000 

City: Bamako 

Country: Mali 

Phone: +223 20232882 / +223 76518585 / +223 77722749

Email: gtoure@mgs-mali.com / sdiane@mgs-mali.com

Website:  www.mgs-mali.com

 

  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • Diagnostic Imaging

Back to top

Mauritius

Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd.

Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street 

City: Port-Louis 

Country: Mauritius 

Phone: +230 202 7700 

Fax: +230 202 7701 

Email: dbetchoo@ducray-lenoir.com

Back to top

Morocco

Distributor: Numelec

 

Distributor: Numelec Maroc SARL

Legal Address: 91, Rue Abou Alaa Zahr, Quartier des Hopitaux Zip Code: 20100 

City: Casablanca 

Country: Morocco 

Phone: +212 22 86 58 20 /18 

Fax: +212 22 86 5816 

Email: numelecmaroc@gmail.com  / gm.assist@numelecmaroc.ma

Website: www.numelecmaroc.com

 

  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Clinical Informatics Systems

Distributor: SCRIM SA.

Legal Address: 22 Zankat Al Mariniyne 

City: Rabat 

Country: Morocco 

Phone:  + 212 (0) 5 37 56 64 84

Fax: + 212 (0) 5 37 56 64 85

Email: scrim@scrim.ma 

Website: www.scrim.ma

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Mozambique

Distributor: Perino, Lda

Address: Cacém Park - Armazém 1, EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista 

Zip Code: 2735-307 

City: Cacém 

Country: Portugal 

Phone: +351 214 155 213 

Fax: +351 214 155 209 

Email: geral@thl.pt

Website: https://www.thl.pt/

Back to top

Mauritania

Distributor: POSITRONICA S.A.

Address: Socogim L'ilot 602 BIS

Zip Code: 35004

City: Nouakchott

Country: Mauritania

Email: info@positronica.com

Website: www.positronica.com

Back to top

Namibia

Distributor: Biodynamics (Pty) Ltd

Legal Address: 10 Etienne Rousseau Street 

City: Windhoek 

PO Box: 2191 

Country: Namibia 

Tel: 061 268 700/711

Email: info@biodynamics.com.na

Website: www.biodynamics.com.na

Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/BioDynamicsNA

Back to top

Nigeria

Distributor: PPC Limited

Legal Address: 8 KOFO ABAYOMI STREET, VICTORIA ISLAND  

City: Lagos 

Country: Nigeria 

Phone: +234 (1) 2700230234 (1) 2700231234 (1)2700232234 (1).2700233 

Fax: +234 (9) 3145081 

Email: enquiries@ppcng.com

Website: www.ppcng.com

Back to top

Rwanda

Distributor: FUTURE Health and Technologies ltd.

Legal Address: Plot 1528 Kacyiru No 10, KG 567 Street  

City: Kigali 

PO Box: 746 

Country: Rwanda 

Phone: +250 580068 

Fax: +250 580082 

Email: info@fh-t.com 

Website: www.fh-t.com

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Sao Tome & Principe

Distributor: Philips West Africa

Address:  2nd Floor BPAHeights, #11 Dodi Lane, Airport Residential Area

City: Accra

Country: Ghana

Tel: +233242439406

Contact: Evelyn Lokko

Email: evelyn.lokko@philips.com

Back to top

Seychelles

Distributor: Ducray Lenoir International Ltd. 

Legal Address: 19, Poivre Street 

City: Port-Louis 

Country: Mauritius 

Phone: +230 202 7700 

Fax: +230 202 7701 

Email: pcheung@ducray-lenoir.com

Back to top

Sierra Leone

Distributor: Philips West Africa

Address:  2nd Floor BPAHeights, #11 Dodi Lane, Airport Residential Area

City: Accra

Country: Ghana

Tel: +233242439406

Contact: Evelyn Lokko

Email: evelyn.lokko@philips.com

Back to top

Somalia

Distributor : Philips East Africa

Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern WingArgwings Kodhek Road

City: Nairobi

Country: Kenya

Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886;

Contact: John Ndeti

Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com

Back to top

Somaliland

Distributor : Philips East Africa

Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor,
Northern Wing
Argwings Kodhek Road

City: Nairobi

Country: Kenya

Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886;

Contact: John Ndeti

Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com

Back to top

South Africa

Philips SA (Pty) Ltd

Address: Woodmead North Office Park, Philips Building,54 Maxwell Drive, Woodmead, Johannesburg

City: Johannesburg

Country: South Africa

Tel (switchboard): +27 11 4715000

Contact: Romulen Pillay

South Africa - Eastern cape

Distributor: East Cape X-Ray C.C Address

67 Mangold Street Newton Park 

Zip Code: 6055 

City: Port Elizabeth 

Country: South Africa (Eastern Cape)

Phone: 041 365 3208

Fax: 041 3655078

Email: gkeulder@eastcapexray.co.za

Website: https://www.eastcapexray.com/

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

South Africa - KZN

Distributor: Glenmed

Address: 42 Clyde Avenue, Musgrave 

Zip Code: 4001 

City: Durban 

PO Box: 1656, Westville 3630 

Country: South Africa (KZN)

Phone: +27 31 202 4115 

Email: sales@glenmed.co.za  

Website: https://www.glenmedsolutions.com/

 

  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

South Africa - Western Cape

Distributor: YMS Medical Supplies

Address: 3 Twickenham Park: Marconi Road  

Zip Code 7441  

City Cape Town, Montague Gardens  

Country South Africa 

Phone +27 21 551 0838 

Email info@yms.co.za 

Website www.yms.co.za

Back to top

Sudan

Distributor: ELBARBARY HEALTHCARE LTD | البربري هيلث كير المحدودة

Address Elbarbary Group HQ, 60 Street Branch PZU Branch 

City: Khartioum

Country: Sudan

Phone: +249 183 483998; +249 183 483952

Email:  info@elbarbary.sd

Website: http://medical.elbarbary.sd/

Back to top

South Sudan

Distributor: Philips East Africa

Address: Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing
Argwings Kodhek Road

City: Nairobi

Country: Kenya

Tel (switchboard): +254 (0)20663 6000; +254 (0)202711 882/ 885/ 886;

Contact: John Ndeti

Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com

Back to top

Swaziland

Distributor: Philips SA (Pty) Ltd

Address: Woodmead North Office Park, Philips Building,54 Maxwell Drive, Woodmead, Johannesburg

City: Johannesburg

Country: South Africa

Tel (switchboard): +27 11 4715000

Contact: Romulen Pillay

Back to top

Senegal

Distributor: Medical Systems SARL "Medisys"

Legal Address: Rue 65 Sacré Coeur – VDN – Villa N° 9546  Dakar, Sénégal

Zip Code: 15842

City: Dakar - Fann

Country: Senegal

Phone:  +221 33 869 04 03

Fax:  +221 33 869 03 39

Email: nchahin@medisys-africa.com

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Tanzania

Distributor: Mokasi Medical Systems and Electronics Services 

Legal Address: 45/46 Chimara street, Palm Residency Building (opposite Ocean Road Hospital), Ground Floor 

City: Dar es Salaam 

PO Box: 1778 

Country: Tanzania 

Telephone: +255 22 2924103, 

Mobile: +255 655764629 

Fax: +255 22 2924106

E-mail: info@mokasi.co.tz 

Website: https://memagi.com/

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Distributor: Sciex Limited

Address: 553 School Road, Off Senga Road Mikocheni 

City: Dar-es-Salaam

Country: Tanzania

Tel : +255 22 2701525/6  | +255 699 687772 | +255 677 687772

Email: info@sciexafrica.com, sales@sciexafrica.com, service@sciexafrica.com

Website: https://www.sciexafrica.co.tz

Contact: Mochael Tattos

 

  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Tunisia

Distributor: SOCIETE TUNISIENNE D'INDUSTRIE ELECTRONIQUE & TELEVISION (STIET)
Legal Address: Immeuble Jamel, 15, Rue Borjine, Montplaisier 

Zip Code: 1073 

City: Tunis 

Country: Tunisia 

Phone: +216 31 384 268  / + 216 31 384 287 

Fax: +216 71 951238 

Email: contact@stiet.com.tn

Back to top

Uganda

Distributor: Peja Africa | Uganda Office

Plot 30 Lumumba Avenue | Soliz Courts

P.O. Box 10013

Kampala-UGANDA

 

OfficeTel: Tel +256 414 236809

Email: peja@infocom.co.ug

URL: www.peja.nl

 

Your contact person: Edward Lukwago

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Patient Care & Clinical Information
  • Radiology Systems
  • Cardiology Systems

Back to top

Zambia

Distributor: AFRICORP HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS LIMITED

Legal Address: PLOT L/2134/M/B/5, IBEX HILL 

Zip Code: 10101 

City: Lusaka 

Country: Zambia 

Phone: +260953020081 

Website: www.africorp-healthcare.com

Email: avinash@africorp-healthcare.com 

sales@africorp-healthcare.com

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Emergency Care
  • Hospital Respiratory Care
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Zimbabwe

Distributor: Horizon Healthcare Services (Pvt) Limited

Legal Address: 4 Oswald Close Mt. Pleasant  

City: Harare 

Country: Zimbabwe 

Phone: +263772570531 

Email: chibotak@horizonhealth.co.zw

Website: www.horizonhealthservices.co.zw

Back to top

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Minden jog fenntartva.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

This webpage content is intended for Healthcare Professionals Only, not for general public
Please select the checkbox
Enter Exit

Note:

The information on this website is intended for healthcare professionals.