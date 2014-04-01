Főoldal
Equipment services
Customized service agreements


Flexible RightFit contracts that evolve to meet changing business needs

    Philips RightFit service agreements
    We work with your teams when you need us to keep your systems running smoothly.

    A broad portfolio of services to address unique maintenance challenges and financial needs


    Designed to offer flexibility     with a range of multi-tiered support packages, RightFit Service Agreements allow you to choose levels of service to fit your exact in-house capabilities and meet your individual clinical, operational and financial goals.
     

    Our RightFit Service Agreements ensure that patient monitoring systems, imaging systems and ultrasound devices are used to their utmost efficacy and efficiency—and are cared for by experts who know them inside and out.

    Top RightFit benefits

    Flexible, customizable service plans

    High system uptime, performance and productivity

    Lifecycle services to maximize your investment

    Latest technology to keep systems current

    7,000+ expertly trained field service engineers around the world

    Support for in-house service and biomed teams

    Rightfit image

    Which maintenance service agreement is right for you?

     

    Every hospital has it's own priorities when it comes to service agreements for medical equipment. Our interactive tool can help you find the ideal Philips RightFit maintenance service agreement for your facility. Answer 4 simple questions and you'll have the result in less than 5 minutes.

    Find your RightFit maintainance service agreement

    Our service capabilities

    Offerings based on your needs


    The diversity of equipment service contracts     allows you to design the kind - and level - of service support your organization needs. From call handling to parts and problem solving, services at every level keep equipment up and running, staff up to speed and organizations on track.
     

    The RightFit service portfolio provides a wealth of benefits with offerings that meet the changing requirements of your business: 

    • Access to the latest applications to help with more accurate diagnosis
    • Expert customer care with Philips technicians trained on the specifics of your system, so they can quickly address your needs as they arise
    • Breadth of available services include education, training and data management
    • Remote service support with field collaboration for fast issue resolution
    • Effective use of equipment through system maintenance and lifecycle services*
    *for most systems

    Services that consistently prove their value


    Current needs

     

    High system availability, performance and productivity

    Proactive needs

     

    Protective, next-step solutions to prevent repeat issues

    Predictive needs


    Ongoing enhancements future-proof equipment to avoid obsolescence

    Programs for specific equipment

    Patient monitoring
    RightFit Evolution for predictable costs

    These Software Maintenance Agreements are driven by your requirements for continuous software evolution for your installation.
    Explore more (PDF)

    Ultrasound
    RightFit Value for remarkable ROI

    This basic plan is an economical offering designed to control costs. It provides full parts coverage to preserve equipment quality and performance.
    Explore more (PDF)

    Imaging systems
    RightFit Protection for robust security

    This comprehensive plan delivers collaborative, strategic service and support.
    Explore more (PDF)

    Healthcare Informatics
    RightFit Service Agreements

    Designed to support clinical performance in a reliable, secure and stable platform through innovations, support and trainings.
    Explore more

    Proven capabilities


    Delivering excellent service tailored to your exact needs

    Determining the right fit

    Philips RightFit Service Agreements represent the beginning of a trusting relationship. This starts with gaining an in-depth understanding of your workflow and helping you define the scope of your needs and goals, before recommending the best choice of services and agreement structure to meet your priorities and technologies.
    Click here to download RightFit Service Agreements infographic

    Flexibility is the norm

    RightFit is based on finding the best plan for you—and adapting it along the way to meet your changing needs. Through regular meetings, our service teams work with you to understand performance metrics and service needs, with consideration that your business priorities may have shifted.

    Working relationships

    Philips Field Service and Remote Service Engineers have the clinical knowledge and technical skills to handle your most complex service challenges. When you choose Philips, you’re choosing a team of experts with a track record of clear communication and collaboration, and a dedication to serving you with the best possible service experience.

    Customer support

    RightFit Service Agreements include access to clinical and technical expertise via our customer care solutions centers. Philips service experts partner with your in-house staff, to help keep your systems performing at their peak.

    Remote services and connectivity*

    With a growing number and breadth of remote-capable systems, Philips engineers are able to resolve issues faster both remotely and on-site. With the goal of minimal unplanned downtime, Philips applies reactive, proactive and predictive technologies to connected systems with minimal disruption to patient flow. Click here to download Remote Services infographic.

     

    *for most Philips systems, and some non-Philips systems

    Resources to support your decision-making
    Cobalt Imaging, UK
    Customer story: Cobalt Imaging, UK
    Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute, USA
    Customer story: Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute, USA

    Customer Testimonial: OFM Antalya Hospital, Turkey

    Download customer testimonial (PDF)

    Customer Testimonial - Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

    Download customer testimonial (PDF)

    Customer Testimonial - Misr Radiology Center, Cairo, Egypt 

    Download customer testimonial (PDF)
    Documents

    RightFit Services brochure 140kb

    Infographic: RightFit

    Infographic: Remote Services

    User benefits

    Clinical
    Access to the latest applications leading to more accurate diagnosis
    Technical
    Effective use of equipment
    Operational
    Seamless operations and professional support for users
    Financial
    Locked-in pricing and protection form obsolescence of investments
    Growth and expansion
    Flexible, optimized contracts that evolve to meet changing business needs
    Strategic
    Actionable insights for improving practice based on equipment and service data analytics
    Continuity
    One service provider for all systems
    Compatibility
    Ensure system compatibility and enhanced maintenance support

    Why choose RightFit

    We needed a strategic partner who takes care of our equipment completely. The comprehensive agreement with Philips offers us an economy of scale and reduces the risk of equipment downtime."

    – Dr. Ahmet Arslantaş, Medical Director, OFM Antalya Hospital, Turkey

    Here at OMI, the patient always comes first. And it’s only with the help and dedication of the Philips Service Team that help us to achieve this.”

    — Kim Stassovich, Clinical Operations Manager, Oceanic Medical Imaging, Australia

    System performance is critical to us. From minor advice to major technical issues, having our Philips Customer Service Agreement is essential in guaranteeing the uptime we need."

    – Karen Hackling-Searle, MRI Department Manager, Cobalt Imaging, UK

    Value and smart investing


    At Philips, we recognize the importance of accurately matching service coverage to your organization’s specific needs. Our consultative model is designed to work within your financial plan to maximize ROI, increase equipment performance and safeguard against breakdown costs.

    Balancing budgets is a priority for every organization


    Philips offers a number of programs to help manage the cost of service. Financing packages are flexible, in order to accommodate differing needs and resources.

    Education and training


    RightFit Service Agreements offer a great deal of choice in how, when and where you can take part in clinical and technical training courses. Many customers take advantage of economy of scale by using flexible spending accounts. You can use these accounts to purchase a “block” of training/education hours as part of their maintenance contracts, to use as they see fit.
    Explore education and training

