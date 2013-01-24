Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra
Asthma Solutions
Maintaining active lifestyles  for those with airway disease

About 1 in 12 Americans have asthma

For many of the 25 million asthma patients in America, living an active lifestyle requires proper treatment. Lack of compliance to a treatment regime can sometimes be a problem that could affect their ability to maintain an active lifestyle. As a result, patients increase the likelihood of airway emergencies that could suddenly take them out of action.


Creating solutions that make it simpler and more inviting for them to take treatment may be the best answer. That’s why we’ve focused on developing comprehensive solutions that make it easier for patients to remain compliant while sustaining their active and healthy lifestyles.

 

Learn more about our airway disease solutions.

Managing asthma

Managing obstructive lung disease

Help your COPD and other lung disease patients find the freedom and sense of normalcy they want.

 

Treating restrictive lung disease at home

See how patients who require ventilation care can be transitioned

 

  • I-neb AAD System
    Sami the Seal Android App
  • OptiChamber Diamond Instructions for Use
    OptiChamber Diamond Instructions for Use

