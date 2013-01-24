Driving speed and consistency from imaging to plan.
You and your patients demand pinpoint precision, high clinical quality and consistency across the radiation treatment planning process. At the same time, you need to use your time and resources as efficiently as possible, to deliver the best possible patient care. Philips RTdrive MR Prostate is designed to accelerate and simplify radiation treatment planning workflows. As a result, you can perform repetitive tasks faster, freeing you up for more focused, meaningful work.