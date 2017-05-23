Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra
TrueBlue Nasal mask

TrueBlue

Nasal mask

TrueBlue brings our best technologies together in one mask. Designed to push the limits of performance and fit, this mask sets the gold standard for a good night’s sleep.

Features
Premium blue gel

Premium blue gel forms effective seal

Works together with the thin, form-fitting outer silicone membrane to create an effective, self-adjusting seal. Not only does our blue gel provide extra stability, it is thinner and lighter than ever before.
Intuitive forehead pad

Intuitive forehead pad for faster fittings

Is designed expressly for TrueBlue and enhanced with a remarkably soft blue gel. It supports quicker set-ups and fittings.
Headgear

Headgear provides extra stability

The inlaid adjustable straps converge into a single back panel with a crown strap for added stability.
Talon clips

Talon clips for easy on and off

Are included, making it easy for patients to remove the mask and lock in the same fit, night after night.
Angled micro port

Angled micro port reduces exhalation noise

The angle of the exhalation micro port makes operation quieter and redirects air away from a bed partner.
Freeform spring

Freeform spring allws patients to easily move

Patients can easily move in any direction thanks to the freeform springs. The soft silicone spring helps patients to get a better night’s sleep by limiting disturbances to the seal.
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)

