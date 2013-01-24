Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra
Alice Diagnostic sleep system

Alice 6 LDx

Diagnostic sleep system

The Alice 6 LDx is a full-featured, easy-to-understand diagnostic sleep system. It allows staff to focus more on patients and less on equipment. Pair the base station with the LDxS head box for 19 EEG inputs or the LDxN for 32 EEG inputs.

Műszaki adatok

Alice 6 LDxS
Alice 6 LDxS
Total channels
  • 55 channels
Internal memory/data storage
  • 60 GB hard drive
Video
  • networked
EEG
  • 19 inputs
Audio
  • integrated with video + VOIP intercom
Dedicated EMG
  • 5 channels
Max sampling rate
  • 2000 Hz
Chin EMG
  • 3 inputs
Automatic chin EMG referencing
  • Yes
EOG
  • 2 channels
ECG
  • 7 (3 physical and 4 derived) channels
"V" ECG input
  • Yes
Pressure transducer
  • Dedicated differential w/snore
Flow
  • (thermal) Yes
Snore
  • Yes
Body position
  • 1
Actimeter inputs
  • 2
light sensor
  • optional accessory
effort (chest/abdominal)
  • zRIP DuraBelt Integrated RIP driver
Aux inputs/DC inputs
  • 8
Battery
  • No
Signal resolution/bit
  • 16 bit
Pulse transit time
  • Yes
Max storage rate
  • 500 Hz
Electrode interface
  • Intuitive image
Digital Philips Respironics therapy device interface
  • Yes
Bedside display
  • No
Connectivity
  • capable (wired ethernet)
Pulse oximetry
  • Masimo
Warranty
  • 2 yr
Alice 6 LDxN
Alice 6 LDxN
Total channels
  • 68 channels
EEG
  • 32 inputs
Dedicated EMG
  • 5 channels
Chin EMG
  • 3 inputs
Automatic chin EMG referencing
  • Yes
EOG
  • 2 channels
ECG
  • 7 (3 physical and 4 derived) channels
"V" ECG input
  • Yes
Pressure transducer
  • Dedicated differential w/snore
Flow
  • (thermal) Yes
Snore
  • Yes
Body position
  • 1
Actimeter inputs
  • 2
light sensor
  • optional accessory
effort (chest/abdominal)
  • zRIP DuraBelt Integrated RIP driver
Aux inputs/DC inputs
  • 8
Battery
  • No
Signal resolution/bit
  • 16 bit
Max sampling rate
  • 2000 Hz
Max storage rate
  • 500 Hz
Pulse transit time
  • Yes
Electrode interface
  • Intuitive image
Digital Philips Respironics therapy device interface
  • Yes
Bedside display
  • No
Connectivity
  • capable (wired ethernet)
Pulse oximetry
  • Masimo
Internal memory/data storage
  • 60 GB hard drive
Video
  • networked
Audio
  • integrated with video + VOIP intercom
Warranty
  • 2 yr

