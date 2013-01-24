Főoldal
Aiming for Zero
Providing care today means making every investment worthwhile and every usable moment count. To achieve this you want to maximize your productivity by reducing the unplanned downtime of your equipment as much as possible.


We want to work together with you to aim for zero unplanned equipment downtime. It’s an ambitious target, but definately worthwhile. Every step closer to zero is a step closer to better care for your patient.


We partner with you in a flexible, tailored way, that focuses on predictive rather than reactive maintenance. In this way, issues may be addressed before they impact your ability to provide continuous care. Which can help you in your aim for systems that are always on and ready.


Count on us, as your patients count on you.

Together we can bring your hospital management and operational efficiency to new levels.

 

Stay informed on our services to reduce unplanned equipment downtime.

We now work proactively rather than reactively if an issue occurs. This reduces the likelihood of costly downtime and, in turn, minimizes the impact on patients.

 

Peter Heidi, Head of Hospital Technology, Marienhospital

Predictive maintenance is on the rise. We envision that, by 2018, one in

every five system service events will be triggered by careful analysis of

system data - and will therefore take place before any major issues arise.

There are three ways to help increase your uptime: Download the full infographic ›

icon service

Reactive customer call handling and maintenance service

 

Customer informs Philips of a problem experienced with the product. Philips will diagnose the problem remotely and if possible resolves the issue remotely.

 

Otherwise a field service engineer will be dispatched with guidance and needed parts for a single visit repair.

icon heart monitoring

Alert response

 

Alerts that are generated by the device itself or equipment installed at the hospital facility indicating that critical system and/or environmental parameters and conditions are out of specification.

icon three raising bar

Proactive monitoring

 

By means of data analytics algorithms, machine and service data is constantly analyzed to identify patterns and trends. These notifications are predictive in nature, enabling a service action to be scheduled in advance without interrupting regular clinical workflow.

More ways to reduce unplanned downtime

taking control of radiation dose

Taking control of radiation dose

 

By continuously looking for ways to efficiently manage radiation dose during clinical procedures, we help enable overall reduced radiation exposure for patients and staff.

Keeping assets up and running

Keep assets up and running


 

Our Customer Services Portal is a gateway to a wealth of services designed to make sure your organization's assets are up and running as often as possible.

Resources

  • Jan Vermeulen about Aiming for Zero

    An interview with Jan Vermeulen

    Learn more about this campaign in an interview with the head of Imaging Customer Services, Jan Vermeulen. 
    Diagnostic Imaging Remote Services

    Reduce disruption with predictive maintenance, alert response and proactive monitoring.

    Philips remote support services

    Aligned to the evolution of services in the health market, Philips adds a more modern structure to provide support and remote monitoring of equipment for our customers.

    Whitepaper - The impact of Remote Services on reducing downtime

    Remote Services and reducing downtime

    Q & A – Reaping the benefits of remote services

    Helping increase uptime with remote services infographic

    Remote Services infographic

    The advantages of proactive maintenance and repair

