Click the “Go to Calendar” button or select “More” and choose “Calendar” from the dropdown to have access to the calendar.
Calendar Explained
By default, you see current month.
You can filter on Scheduled Status and select ‘Confirmed’ and/or, ‘Tentative’ Confirmed - scheduled visit agreed upon between customer and Philips. Tentative - scheduled visit proposed by Philips but yet to be confirmed with customer.
You can Export confirmed visits to your own calendar. Please select date range to export.
Display options: • Day • Week • Month
List Week
List Year
To view the color legend you must hover over or click on the information icon. The legend is dynamic and will display information related to service events displayed in the calendar. To drill into the details of the service event click on the calendar entry.
