Case list view can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:

Priority: filter cases by selecting the case priority on the drop-down list

Case number: search by entering case number

Subject: search by typing the word that is on the case title

Modality: select specific Modalities from the drop down list

Product Name: search by typing the name of the product

Status (New, In Progress, Complete): filter by status from the drop-down list

Location: search by typing the name of the product

Event Type: filter cases by event type from the drop-down list

Start Date: you can filter by selecting date range from the dropdown list

The list can be sorted by clicking the column headers.