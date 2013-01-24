Főoldal
Overview
Using mobile devices to manage monitoring alarms with Philips CareEvent video
With clinical context in their hands, caregivers at Isala Women and Children’s Hospital can make an informed decision to respond to an alarm, escalate to a colleague or rule it non-actionable. 

Alarm management

Analysis, consulting, training and reporting services paired with configurable alarm technologies and tailored to your organization.

 

Visual and audible alarms in critical care environments can be a contributor to medical errors, and can cause unnecessary stress and burden on caregivers and patients.1 Some caregivers are flooded with 150 to 350 alarm conditions per patient per day2. The result can include staff burnout and lost productivity, as well as unnecessary patient transfers to the ICU and extended lengths of stay.3

A range of engagement options

Philips alarm management solution offers a breadth of options for improvement, depending on the needs and goals of your organization. We provide different tiers of engagement level, depending on your need:
Tier 1: Getting started
As you start using Philips solutions, it is vital that you and your teams quickly get up to speed. Our introduction-level offering provides you with a solid learning foundation – empowering you to use your new solutions correctly, effectively and with confidence.
Benefits:

Enhance usage of basic clinical decision support (CDS) tools

Enabling technologies:
IntelliVue patient monitors with Alarm Advisor
Tier 2: Program enhancement
To enhance your program, we go beyond the basics to work closely with you in designing a solution that complements your workflow and supports you in focusing on what’s really important: your patients.
Benefits:

Optimize your monitor configuration, workflows and processes, based on our recommendations for changes

Monitoring that fits your workflow, allowing clinicians to make informed decisions and enhance patient care

Measurable change recommendations fueled by facts and supported by data analytics

Enabling technologies:
PIC iX central monitoring station
IntelliVue patient monitors
CareEvent event management system
Tier 3: Continuous improvement
Through our most advanced service offering, we evaluate the main challenges you’re currently facing, and make strategic recommendations for both change management and technical capabilities—including capturing data from sources beyond just monitors to give a more holistic view.
Benefits:

Reduce unnecessary variations in care by finding ways to streamline processes for consistency

A solid base on which to build future research and innovation relationships

Flexible training solutions to meet your defined goals and needs

Enabling technologies:
PIC iX central monitoring station
IntelliVue patient monitors
CareEvent event management system
IntelliBridge Enterprise
Are you ready for an alarm management solution?

Health systems who can benefit from a Philips solution will leverage equipment, technologies and clinical expertise. Philips alarm management is available to customers where alarms are:

Impacting patient care

Environmental and process assessments, coupled with technology, can drive workflow enhancements and achieve KPI improvements.

Placing unnecessary stress on clinicians

Standardized reporting and dashboards are analyzed and provided to support the observational findings and build recommendations.

Impacting well-being and sleep quality of patients and families

Recommendations based on data collected are implemented, supported and re-assessed to facilitate “before and after” measurements.

General disclaimer: Results of customer testimonies are not predictive of results in other cases, where results may vary.

