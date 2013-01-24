Philips & Stille

We’ve paired our Veradius mobile C-arm system with the state-of-the-art Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table for total control, freedom of movement, and high table translucency during vascular procedures.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Hungary
Call: +361 382 1820
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Hungary Call: +361 382 1820
Features
Free Float® technology*
Fast, smooth movements in any direction
The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
Freedom of movement
Flexible geometry parameters
Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float. Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Low dose enabler
With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
Workflow efficiencies
Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
System compatibility
The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
* Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.
