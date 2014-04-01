

Pathology is the keystone of cancer care. Today pathologists impact a huge range of clinical pathways and treatment decisions in cancer care. As treatments continue to grow in complexity and volume, pathology and laboratory services must deliver timely diagnoses for effective, individualized cancer treatments. At the same time, pathologists face growing pressure within rapidly evolving and increasingly complex healthcare systems.

Combining technological innovation with expertise can help pathologists have a positive impact on healthcare systems and patient outcomes. Computational pathology can help pathologists mine richer information from tissue than possible with the naked eye alone. Improved scanning, storing and processing have made it possible to pursue the big mission of applying computational techniques to pathology.