In a society where neurological disorders represent a heavy burden, Philips is committed to provide superb diagnostic clarity and treatment guidance for all patients. Today, although MR is the gold standard in neuro oncology imaging, its accuracy in tumor grading and treatment follow up assessment can be further improved.

3D APT (Amide Proton Transfer) is a unique, contrast-free, brain MR imaging method addressing the need for more confident diagnosis in neuro oncology. 3D APT uses the presence of endogenous cellular proteins, to produce an MR signal that directly correlates with cell proliferation, a marker of tumoral activity. 3D APT can support trained medical professionals in differentiating low grade from high grade gliomas and, in differentiating tumor progression from treatment effect1.