Hospitals and their departments are constantly challenged to stay up and running efficiently, effectively and without breaks in care delivery. Upgrading equipment and replacing parts. Training staff on a regular basis. Staying current on the latest medical equipment technology advancements. Investing in each usually requires extensive planning and an administrative effort to allocate funds, complete paperwork and get approvals—slowing your ability to get what you need when you need it.
Our lifecycle fund provides you true flexibility, convenience and empowerment when accessing the latest Philips solutions.
Planning your investments across the lifecycle of a product is key in boosting resources and financial risks.
There’s no question your department will need system upgrades, staff training or supply reorders over the next few years. But when and where you will need to allocate funds to make the purchase is unpredictable. Our Philips Lifecycle Fund gives your organization or department the flexibility to quickly and easily get the services and support you need, with predictable costs.
Current needs
Flexible fund keeps department equipped day-to-day
Proactive needs
Easily access updates and new options for existing and new equipment
Predictive needs
Planned upgrades can be mapped to fund investments
We are dedicated to helping you get the best possible value and return on your Philips solutions investment.
Our team works with you to help determine what level of investment in the Lifecycle Fund is right for your needs, and stays with you over the term of the contract to help advise you on the products and services that can make a real impact in your operations and quality of care.
Managing your upgrades, new technologies, accessories and consumables from the Lifecycle Fund means your equipment and staff are working at optimal efficiency, for optimal ROI.
Predictable: Investments are paid from operational budget and can be divided over the contract term.
Flexible: Your fund can be used whenever it makes sense to you, for what is required at that time, including hardware and software technology, consumables, technical training and professional services such as IT services and work-flow consulting.
Philips Lifecycle Fund makes access to training and education simple. Whether its training new staff members on workflow or educating users on a new interface from a technology upgrade, the fund makes it easy to get the services you need—faster and without a complex approval process. So your department can operate at its highest efficiency while providing high quality care for your patients.
