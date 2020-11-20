Főoldal
Lifecycle Fund

Flexible, convenient and predictable lifecycle spending in your department or hospital
    Hospitals and their departments are constantly challenged to stay up and running efficiently, effectively and without breaks in care delivery. Upgrading equipment and replacing parts. Training staff on a regular basis. Staying current on the latest medical equipment technology advancements. Investing in each usually requires extensive planning and an administrative effort to allocate funds, complete paperwork and get approvals—slowing your ability to get what you need when you need it.

     

    Our lifecycle fund provides you true flexibility, convenience and empowerment when accessing the latest Philips solutions.

     

    Planning your investments across the lifecycle of a product is key in boosting resources and financial risks.

    Top features

    Predictable and convenient lifecycle spending and planning
    Enhance operational efficiency when ordering new items
    Enhance financial transparency by removing spending spikes
    Flexible use of the fund for different Philips solutions on departmental or hospital level
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    Mit is jelent ez?
    A Philips értékeli és tiszteletben tartja az ügyfelei személyes adatait. Ön az Ön által adott engedélyeket bármikor visszavonhatja. További információkért olvassa el a Philips Adatvédelmi szabályzatát.

    1

    Key challenge

    Uncertainty where and when lifecycle funds will be needed over the next three to five years.

    2

    Key Philips solution

    A flexible fund for hospitals and departments to draw from on an as needed basis.

    3

    Result for hospital or departments

    Ability to order just what you need, when you need it, with predictability of your investment.

    4

    Result for patients

    Care delivered through the latest technologies and equipment from well-trained care teams.

    Offerings based on customers’ needs

     

    There’s no question your department will need system upgrades, staff training or supply reorders over the next few years. But when and where you will need to allocate funds to make the purchase is unpredictable. Our Philips Lifecycle Fund gives your organization or department the flexibility to quickly and easily get the services and support you need, with predictable costs.

    Services that consistently prove their value

     

    Current needs

    Flexible fund keeps department equipped day-to-day

     

    Proactive needs

    Easily access updates and new options for existing and new equipment

     

    Predictive needs

    Planned upgrades can be mapped to fund investments

    Lifecycle Fund is structured to put the purchasing power in your hands:

     

    • Fund is established at either the hospital level or imaging department level
    • Delivered through a multi-year term-based contract, with funds depleted over time
    • Total investment is determined by your specific needs and purchasing history
    • Periodic payments are fixed, while purchases against the account can be made any time
    • Additional discounts are provided for fund purchases and are established at start of contract
    • Available for imaging systems upgrades, options, accessories, consumables, education and training

    What you need, when you need it

    Benefit

    Clinical
    Easy access to latest technology, clinical applications, clinical training and latest accessories and supplies.
    Operational
    For use on different systems on departmental or hospital level.
    Financial
    Budget predictability independent of spending spikes.
    Strategic
    Manage technology evolution from your operational budget across the lifecycle of a solution.

    Value and smart investing

     

    We are dedicated to helping you get the best possible value and return on your Philips solutions investment.

     

    Our team works with you to help determine what level of investment in the Lifecycle Fund is right for your needs, and stays with you over the term of the contract to help advise you on the products and services that can make a real impact in your operations and quality of care.

     

    Managing your upgrades, new technologies, accessories and consumables from the Lifecycle Fund means your equipment and staff are working at optimal efficiency, for optimal ROI.

    Predictable: Investments are paid from operational budget and can be divided over the contract term.

     

    Flexible: Your fund can be used whenever it makes sense to you, for what is required at that time, including hardware and software technology, consumables, technical training and professional services such as IT services and work-flow consulting.

    Education and training

     

    Philips Lifecycle Fund makes access to training and education simple. Whether its training new staff members on workflow or educating users on a new interface from a technology upgrade, the fund makes it easy to get the services you need—faster and without a complex approval process. So your department can operate at its highest efficiency while providing high quality care for your patients.

